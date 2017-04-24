Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Sessions Has Been Very, Kind of, Anti-LGBT’ – Trump’s Army Secy Pick Has ‘Most Anti-LGBT Statements Ever’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Caitlyn Jenner said, “I sometimes get very disappointed with Trump,” and cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Army Secretary nominee Tennessee State Senator Mark Green (R), and Trump’s changes to protections for transgender people under Title IX as examples.

Jenner stated, “I never actually came out and outwardly supported Trump. The media did that for me. I am on the Republican, conservative side, and he wound up being our candidate. And so, certainly, I was going to vote for him. He looked like he would pretty good on all LGBT issues. Which is important, because my loyalties do not lie with Donald Trump. My loyalties do not lie with the Republican Party. … But he’s kind of disappointed me in the first 100 days on those issues.”

Jenner later added, “I sometimes get very disappointed with Trump, especially when he went up against Title IX, and they repealed Obama’s equality on Title IX. And Jeff Sessions has been very, kind of, anti-LGBT. I know on March 10th, there was a letter sent to him to try to prosecute the murderers of these trans women as hate crimes, which has been done in the past, and he never even responded to the letter. Which is extremely disappointing to me. So, yeah, there’s a lot of issues out there for our community that I’m fighting for. And I want the Republican Party to do a better job.”

After the discussion turned to prosecuting the murders of trans women as hate crimes, Jenner argued, “Right now, we’ve got, — that I’m really concerned with, kind of the next move for the Trump administration is Mark Green, who’s a Republican from Tennessee, senator, and he’s up for secretary of the Army. And this guy has come out with some of the most anti-LGBT statements ever. Calling me, a trans person, as a disease. … I don’t have a disease, okay? He called about fighting the bathroom issue as, I, — you know, the Bible tells me I have to go after evil, you know, and, I’m not an evil person.”

