ESPN’s Bill Polian: ‘Overwhelming Majority’ of NFL Prospects Who Test Positive at Combine Fail in League

Bill Polian says players who test positive at combine never succeed. Then says "overwhelming majority." Seems like a stretch. pic.twitter.com/MjlTwLPh4D

With the NFL Draft coming up and reports of players failing drug tests leaking, ESPN NFL expert Bill Polian weighed in on NFL prospects failing drug tests at the NFL Combine.

Polian, a former NFL general manager, said an “overwhelming majority” of players who fail drug tests at the combine end up not being successful in the NFL.

“No one that I can think of who has tested positive or has come up with a positive test at the combine has ever really succeeded. Just keep that in mind as you make the decision,” Polian said Monday on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike.”

Host Mike Greenberg pointed out Warren Sapp and Randy Moss as contradictions to his statement.

Polian later amended his statement, saying, “[L]et me go back and restate my last statement in the interest of being accurate. The overwhelming majority of guys that tested positive at the combine do not succeed.”

