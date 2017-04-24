Skip to content

Jim Harbaugh Tells Nigerian Refugee He Doesn’t Know Where Football Got Its Name

by Trent Baker24 Apr 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took his football team to Italy for spring practice.

While over there, a Nigerian refugee asked the coach why the sport is called “football” when feet are barely used.

“If you throw it by hand, why is it called ‘football?'” the man asked Harbaugh.

Harbaugh could only respond, “Ah, I don’t know, I don’t know. Good point.”

The refugee then suggested the name “throwball,” which Harbaugh agreed would be a good name.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.