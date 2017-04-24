Jim Harbaugh Tells Nigerian Refugee He Doesn’t Know Where Football Got Its Name

A Nigerian refugee, talking with Jim Harbaugh, is utterly baffled at why it's called football. pic.twitter.com/KYCuEG8BZn

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh took his football team to Italy for spring practice.

While over there, a Nigerian refugee asked the coach why the sport is called “football” when feet are barely used.

“If you throw it by hand, why is it called ‘football?'” the man asked Harbaugh.

Harbaugh could only respond, “Ah, I don’t know, I don’t know. Good point.”

The refugee then suggested the name “throwball,” which Harbaugh agreed would be a good name.

