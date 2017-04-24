NBC’s Allen: Dems ‘Somewhat Desperate,’ ‘Demoralized’ – ‘See a Hero in Obama’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Allen said, “[H]is supporters, advocates, those who backed President Obama, they really want to hear from him. Democrats are feeling somewhat desperate, you might even say. They’re demoralized by the results of the election, they see a hero in President Obama. And the question is, whether he will play that big role, that big opposition leader role that so many of his supporters want.”

