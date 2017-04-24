O’Reilly: ‘I Can Tell You That I’m Very Confident the Truth Will Come Out’

Monday on his “No Spin News” podcast posted on BillOReilly.com, host Bill O’Reilly addressed his departure from Fox News.
O’Reilly said, “I am sad that I’m not on television anymore. I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot because there is so much stuff going on right now. But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out and when it does I don’t know if you are going to be surprised, but I think you are going to be as shaken as I am. There is a lot of stuff involved here. Now I can’t say any more because I just don’t want to influence the flow of information. I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. You as a loyal O’Reilly listener have a right to know down the lane what happened, and we are working in that direction.”
