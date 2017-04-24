Schumer: If Breitbart, New York Times Are Given Equal Credibility, ‘You Worry About This Democracy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” while discussing the Department of Justice saying that New York’s police department was “soft on crime” as fake news, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took a shot at the Breitbart News Network.

Schumer said, “Here is the greatest thing I worry about this country, we are no longer fact based. The Founding Fathers created a country based on fact. Then we debated the facts. We debate them at the constitutional convention. We debate them in town hall throughout America. We are supposed to debate them in the legislature. We don’t have a fact base if, say, Breitbart News and The New York Times are regarded with equal credibility, you worry about this democracy.”

