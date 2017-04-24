Sessions: DoJ Has Sent a Letter to 10 ‘Sanctuary Cities’ in Possible Violation of Immigration Law

Sessions reveals DOJ has sent letters to 10 'sanctuary cities' that the IG's office found were potentially in violation of deportation law pic.twitter.com/sz8J83h0Xt

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed he sent a letter to 10 cities functioning as so-called “sanctuary cities,” which may be in violation of federal law.

Sessions warned a failure to respond to those letters could result in those cities losing their federal funding.

“Last year, the Obama administration sent out notices that people had to comply with this cooperative language in the law that was passed several years ago,” Sessions explained. “And we sent out a letter today to 10 cities that the Inspector General’s office last year said were potentially in violation of the law involving deportation in sanctuary cities. We expect them to respond. If they don’t respond, they should not receive the grants because the grants were issued on condition of cooperation.”

Sessions went on to add the Department of Justice hoped to get a response certifying those cities were not in violation of the law by June.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor