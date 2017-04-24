Warren: Let Coulter Speak at Berkeley and ‘If You Don’t Like It, Don’t Show Up’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s special primetime edition of “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) weighed in on the controversy over author Ann Coulter speaking at the University of California, Berkeley by stating, “My view is, let her speak, and just don’t show up. If you don’t like it, don’t show up.”

Warren said, "Ann Coulter has just gotten a much bigger platform because someone tried to deny her a chance to speak. My view is, let her speak, and just don't show up. If you don't like it, don't show up."

