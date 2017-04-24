Watch: Kenny G Performs for Delta Passengers on Flight to Los Angeles

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A group on a Delta flight going from Tampa to Los Angeles was treated to a Kenny G performance Saturday morning.

Per ABC Action News, the person sitting next to the award-winning saxophonist was an off-duty flight attendant whose daughter had died of brain cancer. She asked Kenny G to play.

The head flight attendant then told passengers that Kenny G would play for them if they donated $1,000 to cancer charity Relay for Life.

Passengers rose to the challenge and then some, raising about $2,000.

Kenny G lived up to his promise, performing while walking up and down the aisle.

