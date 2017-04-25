Conway: Building Border Wall Remains a ‘Very Important Priority’ for Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway discussed President Donald Trump not insisting funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall must be part of this week’s spending bill to keep the government open, but said funding and building a U.S.-Mexico border wall “remains a very important priority” for the administration.

Conway said, “Building that wall and having it funded remains an important priority to him. But we also know that that can happen later this year and into next year. And in the interim you see other smart technology and other resources and tools being used toward border security.”

