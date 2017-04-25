Earnest: ‘If Democrats Are Hoping for Success in 2018 and 2020, the Leader of Our Party Can’t be a Former President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest argued, “if Democrats are hoping for success in 2018 and 2020, the leader of our party can’t be a former president of the United States.”

Earnest began by saying that President Obama won’t be the leader of the Democratic Party. He then explained why, stating, “if Democrats are hoping for success in 2018 and 2020, the leader of our party can’t be a former president of the United States. The leader of the party shouldn’t be a former anything. We need to have leaders, both in Washington, d.c, [and] around the country, that are ready to give voice [to Democratic Party values].”

