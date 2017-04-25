ESPN Guest: Colin Kaepernick ‘the Epitome of Black Privilege’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Author and radio host Charlamagne Tha God appeared on ESPN’s “SC6” Monday to promote his book “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It.”

Charlamagne Tha God explained black privilege as “something spiritual” that gives them “access to a divine system that allows us to prosper despite the obstacles,” whereas white privilege is “something systemic.”

“SC6” co-host Michael Smith noticed the radio host was wearing a Colin Kaepernick shirt, and Charlamagne Tha God described the free agent quarterback as “the epitome of black privilege.”

“[E]ven though he can’t get a job in the NFL, he shouldn’t be chastised for doing the right thing,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

