Five Arrested After Brawl in Jacksonville Mall That Police Believe May Have Involved Up to 60 People

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Video of a brawl Saturday at the Orange Park Mall in Jacksonville, FL went viral over the weekend.

Per Action News Jax, Clay County Sheriff’s Office believes up to 60 people were involved in the massive fight. Five were arrested from the brawl, including three juveniles.

Action News Jax dug around on Facebook and suggests the fight was premeditated after seeing posts hinting at something happening at the same time the brawl broke out.

One person posted, “video shoot @6 it’s a movie,” which was later followed up after the brawl with a picture of the fight and the comment, “21 likes who wanna see it.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo