Mark Levin: ‘Build the Damn Wall’ — ‘It’s Time to Roll Schumer’

Tuesday on his radio show, Mark Levin said it was time for President Donald Trump to “build the damn wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border, even if that meant the Republicans had to go up against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Levin said, “The president is having a tough time with Congress, a Republican Congress. I want you to listen to me. There’s no excuse for this. There’s no excuse for it whatsoever. There is no excuse for what Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell are doing or not doing. There’s no excuse for the fact that the President doesn’t yank them into the Oval Office and read the riot act. I’m not talking about infrastructure, which they will all support. I’m not talking about Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer trade deals, which they will all support. I am talking about the budget. I’m talking about the priorities he ran on and the priorities that matter to us. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, their predecessors and their successors do not have permanent control of the treasury of the United States to reward their favorite constituent groups and donors and redistribute wealth.”

Levin continued, “And the only way to address this is the way that was addressed during the presidency of President Ronald Reagan. And yes, be prepared to have a showdown. Be prepared to have a showdown and the competencies and the articulation as a Republican party that controls all that damn elected branches in Washington D.C. Time to make that case to the American people. That it is the despicable snake oil salesman Chuck Schumer and the despicable failure Nancy Pelosi who are destroying this economy, who are driving up the debt. And we have a president who wants to do something about both. We have a president who was elected to fund border security. It was always preposterous when he said that Mexico was going to do it. And I told you that. And I don’t care about that. Build the damn wall. You got the House. You got the Senate. You got the presidency. You got the bureaucracy. The art of the deal, screw the art of the deal. It should be the art of victory. The art of victory. It’s time to roll Schumer. It’s time the roll that Democrats.”

