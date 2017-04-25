Matthews: Kushner ‘A Little Bit Like Uday and Qusay’ But ‘Not That Bad’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” host Chris Matthews argued that people in the White House would be frightened of disagreeing with Jared Kushner and made another comparison between Kushner and Saddam Hussein’s sons Uday and Qusay.

Matthews said, “[W]ho wants to take on Jared Kushner in a meeting on the Middle East, have that conversation? Scared to death. everybody — oh my God, is like ‘Oh I–‘ they don’t want to say nothing. A little bit like Uday and Qusay. Not that bad. … I shouldn’t be that tough, but I am.”

