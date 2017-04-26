Coulter on Berkeley Speech Cancellation and Trump Wall Funding: ‘Can Republicans Ever Win Now?’

. @AnnCoulter : All of the people who should have been standing up for the 1st Amendment here all ran away with their tails between their legs pic.twitter.com/6VplYmYiL7

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” author Ann Coulter weighed in on the cancellation of her speech at UC-Berkeley and President Trump’s dropping of his demand for border wall funding by stating, “I think the GOP should change their motto to ‘Next Time.’ We’ll fight this next time.”

Coulter said, “I think the GOP should change their motto to ‘Next Time.’ We’ll fight this next time. We’ll show them how good we are this time. No, we want to win now. Whether it comes to judges, Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets — you may Google it — about 98 votes from the Republicans, and Clarence Thomas, 52. Gorsuch barely slips through. You have Donald Trump with, — he gives away DACA, and then he doesn’t get the wall. Well, that’ll show ’em how good he is. What a good humanitarian, by saying what a big heart he has for those DREAMers, the illegal aliens he promised to deport. Next time we’ll get them. And now we have YAF saying, well, we’re going to strike a blow for the next speaker at Berkeley. No, I want to win now. Can Republicans ever win now?”

She later added, “[A]ll of the people who should have been standing up for the First Amendment here all ran away with their tails between their legs.”

