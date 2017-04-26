Matthews: Trump Is ‘Like a Monkey Banging With a Stick’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said President Donald Trump’s “boasts and bragging” was “simian,” adding it was like a “monkey banging with a stick.”

Matthews said, “The ego here is — well it’s something. By the way, his teeth come out like it’s simian almost. It’s simian, like a monkey banging with a stick, You know, ‘I’m the biggest. I’m the biggest.’ Pounding his chest. It does have a simian quality to it, I mean primordial, I should say.”

