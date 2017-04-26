Mnuchin: Trump ‘Has Given More Financial Disclosure Than Anybody Else’

Wednesday at the White House press briefing, when asked if President Donald Trump will release his tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the president had “released plenty of information” that he had “given more financial disclosure than anybody else.”
Mnuchin said, “The president has no intention — the president has released plenty of information and I think has given more financial disclosure than anybody else. I think the American population has plenty of information.”
