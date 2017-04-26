Scarborough Loses Cool With Mika — ‘You Don’t Have to Be So Snotty’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough blew up at his co-host Mika Brzezinski after he compared accusations of nepotism in the Trump White House regarding President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump to that of the Kennedy White House when then-President John F. Kennedy appointed his brother Robert Kennedy attorney general.

When Brzezinski asked if he was making such a comparison, Scarborough responded by objecting to Brzezinski’s question and said he wasn’t saying Robert Kennedy was Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Partial transcript as follows:

SCARBOROUGH: As it was when my hero — my political hero was appointed attorney general for his brother, and Republicans didn’t like that back then. I think if you looked at Bobby Kenendy’s record, some good things came out of that. And no —

BRZEZINSKI: So you’re comparing Ivanka Trump to Bobby Kennedy?

SCARBOROUGH: You don’t have to be so snotty. I was about to say, you didn’t let me get it out.

BRZEZINSKI: I was curious —

SCARBOROUGH: You don’t have to be so rude. The fact of the matter is that they are not Bobby Kennedy as I was about to say but you wanted to get your cheap shot in so you got your cheap shot in. No, I am not saying Jared and Ivanka are Bobby Kennedy. Bobby Kennedy did a lot of things before he became attorney general of the United States of America.

But, I am saying just like when John Kennedy had a question, he called the one person he could trust in the world, Bobby Kennedy to come into the Oval Office and they sat there and talked. When Donald Trump needs to talk to somebody, he talks to these two people. You may like it. You may not like it. But as Willie said, that’s the reality.