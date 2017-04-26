Ted Cruz: Schumer Trying to Force a Gov’t Shutdown to Appease the ‘Left-Wing Radical Base’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) elaborated on his proposal to fund a border wall by using drug money from seized from El Chapo.

Cruz argued opposition to the border wall and other initiatives from the Trump White House by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were being orchestrated only to appease a “radical left-wing base.”

“There is a radical left base that right now has Senate Democrats terrified,” Cruz said. “The reason a couple of weeks ago that the filibustered Neil Gorsuch — the first partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court justice in history — and Chuck Schumer’s left-wing radical base is demanding they oppose everything. So I think Chuck Schumer and the Democrats want a shutdown. I think they’re trying to provoke a fight. And Schumer is just trying to more and more unreasonable demands, trying to force a shutdown to appease those who want total resistance, total opposition, who don’t want the Trump administration to succeed.”

