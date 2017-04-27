Charles Barkley on ESPN Layoffs: ‘This Is a Tough Business’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday during the NBA playoffs coverage on “NBA on TNT,” Charles Barkley took a moment to offer his sentiments on ESPN’s layoffs.

Barkley wished everyone well, saying all sports media are “in this thing together.”

“[A] lot of people at ESPN got laid off today,” Barkley said. “I just want to wish all the guys and girls nothing but the best. This is a tough business at times. And you see these people all the time on television. And then you see them during events. I just wanted to let them know I was thinking about them. I know a lot of them are household names. ESPN is not our competition. We’re in this thing together.”

