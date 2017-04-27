Dr. Phil: Anti-Coulter, Anti-Free Speech Disruptions ‘Just Another Measure of Entitlement’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Dr. Phil McGraw, host of “Dr. Phil,” reacted to the threats of violence that forced the cancellation of conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s scheduled speech in Berkeley, CA a night earlier.

McGraw told “Fox & Friends” that those that felt compelled to shut down those that they disagreed with was “just another measure of entitlement.”

“I’m troubled by that,” he said. “I’m troubled by either side. Look, we have the right — everybody has the right to protest and do it peacefully. We’re guaranteed that right. But if somebody starts doing things, talking about things that you don’t like and you start threatening, you start putting people’s lives in danger. Come on. The test of the First Amendment is that you fight to protect the right to talk about things you hate the most. And that’s not what’s happening here. I’m really bothered by this. And you say, why are they doing that? It’s just another measure of entitlement. They just feel entitled to shut down people that disagree with them. And I just disagree with that. I just think that’s bad, whether it’s Republican, Democrat or whatever. Give the people the right to say what they want to say. And if you disagree with it, raise your voice loud.”

“But listen, it’s not the thunder that makes the flowers grow — it’s the rain,” he continued. “You can get out there and yell all you want, but at some point, you’ve got to have a dialogue. And listen, we’ve been through civil war, and this country survived. If we can survive a civil war, we can survive Trump. We can survive Ann Coulter. But come on, you shouldn’t be threatening somebody’s life.”

