ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Layoffs: ‘This Was a Very Difficult Day’

ESPN late-night “SportsCenter” host Scott Van Pelt shared his thoughts on the massive ESPN layoffs Wednesday in his “1 Big thing” segment, calling Wednesday a “very difficult day.”

Van Pelt expressed sympathy for his departed former colleagues and noted they did nothing wrong to “deserve” being laid off.

Partial transcript as follows:

This was a very difficult day in our neighborhood. People we care about, some of our neighbors who have been here a long time, lost their jobs. They are our friends and yours. We value them because they’re valuable. We care about them because they’re worth it. Because of circumstances beyond their control, they will no longer be part of our block, our neighborhood, even as they remain our friends and always will be.