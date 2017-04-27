Limbaugh: Trump Should Shove This ‘Government Shutdown Garbage’ Down ‘Every Orifice’ of Dems

Thursday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh said President Donald Trump should call the Democrats bluff on the “government shutdown garbage.”

Partial transcript as follows:

So in the case of this wall business. The only thing about it that bothers me, folks, is the government shutdown aspect. That’s what I… I want the Democrats shut down, once and for all, on this. I want them eating this, and I want all kinds of horrible-tasting stuff on it when they swallow it. I want this government shutdown stuff rammed in every orifice of theirs whether you can see it or not! I want them to eat it and I want them to chew it and I want them to swallow it and I don’t want them to ever regurgitate it.

I’m so sick and tired of this! It’s one of the biggest lies; it is one of the biggest misrepresentations! It is one of the phoniest, baloneyest, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ roller tricks that the Republicans have ever fallen for, this government shutdown garbage. There is not a government shutdown. The government never totally shuts down. If it did, nobody would notice unless the media was out there whining and moaning about it! And it bugs me that people continue to cave for it.

But the reason Republicans cave is because they don’t want the government shut down, either! The government is the establishment! The establishment is the government! You’re asking ’em to shut themselves down! The Republicans know their role here! They get to stay in the establishment if they’re the ones that eat it every day! It doesn’t matter who wins elections; you can see. That’s what bugs me! The clean out-the-swamp thing is what I was waiting for Trump to do.

Part of cleaning out the swamp is getting rid of this tactic (one of many): government shutdown. And what I don’t like about this is that we are delaying anything — wall, whatever it is — supposedly because of fear that the Democrats will shut down the government and we will get blamed for it. If they’re gonna shut it down, let’s find a way to blame ’em for it! Let’s stop acting scared and fraidy cat of this stuff. I’m just worn out with that.