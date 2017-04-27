Rand: Congress ‘Should Think About’ Whether It Should Send Money to Universities ‘That Only Have One Set of Speech’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Laura Ingraham Show,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “I think that Congress, and the people who appropriate the money, we should think about whether or not we should be sending money to universities that only have one set of speech.”

When asked if he thought the “federal government, Donald Trump” could “impound” funds that would go a place like UC-Berkeley, Rand answered, “I think if it were a liberal president, and they were shutting down speech, they could probably do it. I don’t think that — I don’t think impounding funds is probably going to pass muster, but I think that Congress, and the people who appropriate the money, we should think about whether or not we should be sending money to universities that only have one set of speech.”

