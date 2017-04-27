Sen Perdue on Trump’s First 100 Days: Consumer Confidence Is the Highest It’s Been in 20 Years

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) heralded Trump’s leadership, noting, “Consumer confidence is actually up, it’s the highest it’s been in 20 years. CEO confidence is up.”

Perdue said,”When he was a candidate, he said job one would get the economy going and he is trying to move in that direction. The regulatory work that has been done so far is encouraging. I like this tax conversation. I give Paul Ryan and Kevin Brady a lot of credit for starting this dialogue this year. I am hopeful that we will get there, but I am encouraged by the tax plan that came out last night. I’m looking forward to having that debate over there. I am excited we are talking about things that are pro-growth.”

He added, “When I go home people are so frustrated with the gridlock. I just think that’s the first thing we have to come to grips with. And the second is that we see the world here in Washington – these politicians that have been here for so long don’t see it the same way as the rest of the world. They want Washington to work. They’re less concerned about how we got Gorsuch confirmed than they are we got him confirmed. They are less concerned about how we do this tax thing than getting it done here. They want the economy moving. Let me give you some encouragement here. I’ve watched this all my life. Consumer confidence is actually up, it’s the highest it’s been in 20 years. CEO confidence is up. Why is that? They’re hopeful, you talk about hope, they’re hopeful that actually, we’re going to break through on regulation, which they see happening right now, that we’ll end up with a relatively good tax package that will create a level playing field with the rest of the world, we’ll solve this health care disaster that we’re sitting here with and move forward.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN