Geraldo Rips Yale Student ‘Symbolic Hunger Strike’ — Everything Wrong With ‘Millennial Activism,’ ‘Activism Without Sacrifice’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” network contributor Geraldo Rivera criticized a so-called “symbolic hunger strike” at Yale University.
According to reports, the strike involves students eating when they are hungry.
“Political correctness and the symbolic hunger strike — this particular example of this symbolic hunger strike is everything wrong with the millennial generation’s activism. It’s activism without any cost. It’s activism without any sacrifice. It’s activism without a price.”
