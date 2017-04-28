Geraldo Rips Yale Student ‘Symbolic Hunger Strike’ — Everything Wrong With ‘Millennial Activism,’ ‘Activism Without Sacrifice’

. @GeraldoRivera : The symbolic hunger strike at Yale is everything that's wrong with millennial activism. It's activism without sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/grIxlvYJEn

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” network contributor Geraldo Rivera criticized a so-called “symbolic hunger strike” at Yale University.

According to reports, the strike involves students eating when they are hungry.

“Political correctness and the symbolic hunger strike — this particular example of this symbolic hunger strike is everything wrong with the millennial generation’s activism. It’s activism without any cost. It’s activism without any sacrifice. It’s activism without a price.”

