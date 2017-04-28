Maher: Trump’s Tax Plan Proves ‘Mental Illness Is Sad’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher stated President Trump’s tax plan is proof that “Mental illness is sad, ladies and gentlemen.”

Maher said, “Mental illness is sad, ladies and gentlemen. I think –. If you need proof of that, he unveiled the tax plan this week. I don’t have time to go into the details. Just suffice it to say, the wealthiest people in America are finally going to be catching a break, ladies and gentlemen. Isn’t that awesome? Tax plan? What a charitable word for it. It was one page, with no math. I’m not kidding. That’s the tax plan. That’s not a tax plan. That’s a resume for a manager at Chuck E. Cheese. You know what they said? They said, well, it’s rough. Rough? I mean, there’s rough, and then, this is so rough it needs a safe word.”

