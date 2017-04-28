NFL Commish Goodell: Marijuana Is Addictive and May Not Be Good for Players Long-Term

Friday on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on marijuana use for players in the league, saying the drug will not be cleared any time soon because it has an “addictive nature” and could be unhealthy for players in the long run.

Partial transcript as follows:

I think you still have to look at a lot of aspects of marijuana use. Is it something that can be negative to the health of our players? Listen, you’re ingesting smoke, so that’s not usually a very positive thing that people would say. It does have addictive nature. There are a lot of compounds in marijuana that may not be healthy for the players long-term. All of those things have to be considered.

It’s not as simple as someone just wants to feel better after a game. We really want to help our players in that circumstance but I want to make sure that the negative consequences aren’t something that is going to be something that we’ll be held accountable for some years down the road.