Report: Obama Said Coulter Should Be Allowed to Speak at Berkeley

by Ian Hanchett28 Apr 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Hollywood Reporter Editor Janice Min, who attended a private gathering with former President Obama on Thursday, stated that Obama argued Ann Coulter should be allowed to speak at UC-Berkeley.

Min reported, “Doris Kearns Goodwin asked him about his views on the First Amendment, and he said, listen, I think that things that are going on right now, on college campuses can be crazy. They’re a little extreme. He said, Ann Coulter, at Berkeley, she should be allowed to speak. That’s ridiculous. Of course she should be allowed to speak.”

(h/t The Right Scoop)

