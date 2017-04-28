Sanders: Obama’s Wall Street Speech ‘Unfortunate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s “CBS This Morning,” Senator Bernie Sanders stated that he thinks it’s “unfortunate” President Obama is speaking at a Wall Street investment bank for $400,000, “and I would have hoped that the president would not have given a speech like this.”

Sanders said, “Look, President Obama’s a friend of mine. I think he, as president, represented the country with integrity and intelligence, but I think at a time when people are so frustrated with the power of Wall Street and the big money interests, I think it is unfortunate that President Obama doing this. You know, right now you have President Trump’s key economic adviser, as you know, he’s Gary Cohn, former President of Goldman Sachs, a firm that paid $5 billion in federal fines because of illegal behavior. Wall Street has incredible power, and I would have hoped that the president would not have given a speech like this.”

