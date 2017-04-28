Schumer: ‘Lots’ of Democrats Could Beat Trump in 2020

Friday on MSNBC, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said “lots” of Democrats could beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Partial transcript as follows:

HUNT: I would like one short answer to this question. Who in the Democratic Party can beat President Trump in 2020?

SCHUMER: Lots of people.

HUNT: Lots of people. One name?

SCHUMER: I’m not going to pick a name. If he continues at the rate—

HUNT: Who is the leader of the Democratic party, you?

SCHUMER: We have a bunch of leaders. I’m the leader of the Senate and try to represent the Democratic Party, but we have a bunch of good voices. It’s much too premature to handicap 20/20. But I’ll tell you this if the president continues this way, there is even a chance we could take back the Senate.