Trump: ‘We’ll Build the Wall,’ ‘That’s an Easy One’

Friday at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum in Atlanta, President Donald Trump declared he would build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, adding, “That’s an easy one.”

Trump said, “We’ve already seen—listen to this, it’s never happened before—people can’t even believe it. And by the way, don’t even think about it. Don’t even think about it. You know, they are trying to use the number against us because we’ve done so unbelievably at the borders. They are trying to use it against us. But you need that wall to stop the human trafficking, to stop the drugs, to stop the wrong people you need the wall. But listen to this, we’ve already seen a 73 percent decrease — never happened before on the southern border—since my election, you see what they’re doing, right? So why do you need a wall? We need a wall.”

“We’ll build the wall,” he continued. “Don’t even think about it. Don’t even think about it. That’s an easy one. We’re going to build a wall. It’s the final element. We need the wall. And it’s a wall, in certain areas where you have massive physical structures, we don’t need, and certain big rivers and all, but we need a wall. And we’re going to get that wall. And the world is getting the message. They know that our borders are no longer open to illegal immigration and that if they try to break in, you’ll be caught and you’ll be returned to your home. You’re not staying any longer.”

“If you keep coming back illegally after deportation, you will be arrested, prosecuted and put behind bars,” Trump added. “Otherwise, it will never end. Let’s also remember that immigration security is national security. We’ve seen the attacks from Boston to San Bernardino, hundreds of individuals from other countries have been charged with terrorism-related offenses in the United States. We spend billions and billions on security all over the world, but then we allow radical Islamic terrorists to center right through our front door. That’s not going to happen anymore. It’s time to get tough. It’s time we finally got smart. And yes, it’s also time to put America first.”

