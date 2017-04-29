Joy Reid: We Give White Men Credit for Intelligence That Is ‘Divorced’ From Reality

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During her Saturday MSNBC “AM Joy” broadcast, Joy Reid suggested white men are credited for being intelligent that is “divorced” from the way they talk, saying that a female president spoke the way President Donald Trump does, she would not be given credit for knowing what she is talking about.

Reid stated, “[I]t does strike me that there is a certain conceit, a certain credit that we give — I’m just going to say men, who are not men of color, for being … intelligent that is divorced from the way that they talk … and that a woman who spoke this way, the way that we hear Trump just the way he speaks, would not be given credit for knowing what she’s doing or knowing what she’s talking about if she spoke that way.”

