Maher on Obama Wall Street Speech: It Looks Like ‘When He’s On Our Team, We’re OK With It’

On Friday’s “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher weighed in on President Obama’s Wall Street speech by saying, “It kind of looks like, when he’s on our team, we’re OK with it. … So isn’t the best thing to do, take your $10 million book deal? Can’t you live on that?”

Maher said, “[T]he current president is trying to undo all of his Wall Street regulations, and then he goes to Wall Street…isn’t that what sort of cost Hillary the election?”

He later added, “It kind of looks like, when he’s on our team, we’re OK with it.” Maher further argued, “[Y]ou could say that when he — when a guy is president, he’s looking ahead to that $400,000 payday, and he’s not going to get it if, while he’s president, he’s going to do something that’s going to piss them off. So isn’t the best thing to do, take your $10 million book deal? Can’t you live on that?”

