MoveOn Spox: Trump’s First 100 Days Have Taken Women’s Rights Backwards

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday, MoveOn.org senior adviser and national spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre argued that President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have taken women’s rights backwards.

Jean-Pierre reasoned on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that the healthcare bills proposed by the Trump administration take away “essential benefits for women.”

“[T]he last 100 days under the Trump administration has taken women’s rights backwards,” Jean-Pierre told host Joy Reid. “You have the gag rule, defunding Planned Parenthood, you have Trumpcare 2.0 and 1.0 that actually took away essential benefits for women like maternity care, infant care.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent