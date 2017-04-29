Trump at First 100 Days Rally: CNN, MSNBC ‘Are Fake News’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday, President Donald Trump held a rally in Harrisburg, PA.

Trump hammered the media, saying he is “thrilled” to be more than 100 miles away from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which he referred to as “Washington’s swamp.”

“I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people,” Trump told the crowd before it broke out into a “USA!” chant.

Trump then called media outlets like CNN and MSNBC “fake news.”

“Media outlets like CNN and MSNBC are fake news,” he added. “They’re sitting and wishing in Washington. They are watching right now, and they would love to be with us right here tonight. But they are trapped at the dinner, which will be very, very boring. But next year, maybe we’ll make it more exciting for them in Washington and we’ll show up, but we have a good chance of showing up here again next year, too.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent