VP Pence: ‘America Is Back’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday while introducing President Donald Trump at his rally in Harrisburg, PA, Vice President Mike Pence praised Trump for keeping his promises during his first 100 days in office, saying “America is back.”

“For 100 days, President Trump has been keeping the promises he has made to you and every American,” Pence stated. “It’s been 100 days of action, 100 days of consequence and 100 days that will be remembered as the days we began to make America great again.”

“The truth is President Trump has been relentlessly delivering on the promises he made to the American people, and America is back,” he declared.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent