Carl Bernstein: Trump Has ‘Lied as No President of the United States in My Lifetime Has’

"He has lied as no President of the United States in my lifetime has," @carlbernstein says of Trump https://t.co/xtGryieZxq

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” reporter Carl Bernstein said President Donald Trump had “lied as no president of the United States in my lifetime.”

Bernstein said “I wish this president well. He is the duly elected president of the United States, and he deserves respect as the duly elected president of the United States. That doesn’t mean he deserves not to be called on lies. He has lied as no president of the United States in my lifetime has, day in and day out. It is our job to look, as I said in that address to the correspondents’ dinner last night: follow the money, yes, but follow the lies as well.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN