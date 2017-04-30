Kudlow: Trump’s Tax Plan a ‘Home Run’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Economist Larry Kudlow praised President Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan Sunday, calling it a “home run.”

“They’re going with the campaign tax-cut plan that Steve Moore and I and Steve Mnuchin and Steven Miller and others worked on for many many months to slash business tax rates. I can’t think of anything better for business, better for wage earners, better for economic growth than Trump’s 15 percent tax cut plan. I just think it’s terrific,” Kudlow told John Catsimatidis on his New York AM 970 radio show “The Cats Roundtable.”

“I think it’s a home run,” he added. “I know there [were] disputes about it and there were contradictory statements made in recent weeks, but we won. I think this is a terrific victory for the president. He set a marker on tax reform and economic growth.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent