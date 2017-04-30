Maxine Waters: Trump Immigration Rhetoric ‘Racist,’ ‘Dog Whistling’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s comments in Pennsylvania at a rally on Saturday about illegal immigration were “racist” and “dog whistling.”

After a video clip of the President, Waters said, “That is absolutely racist. That’s that dog whistling. That is saying to people this is what is happening in America with you and all of the problems that we have. He’s using the Latino population and Mexicans right across the border to create fear in his constituency, and those people who tend to want to believe that. It is absolutely divisive, no leader, no president, should be saying and doing the kinds of things that he’s doing, just to keep a constituency together. It’s outrageous.”

