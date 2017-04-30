McCain: Trump Should Release His Tax Returns

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump should release his tax returns.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Given that President Trump is proposing changes that could benefit him personally by tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars, do you think that the American people have a right to see his tax returns so that they can know how this plan would affect his bottom line?”

McCain answered, “I think I’ve said all along I thought every candidate for president should disclose their tax returns. I haven’t changed.”

