Pelosi: ‘I Never Thought I Would Pray for the Day’ Bush Were President Again

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accidentally referred to President Donald Trump as former President George W. Bush and then said she prayed Bush was president again.

Pelosi said, “And winning means winning for the American people. That either we win or whoever wins understands the priorities of the American people. And they are not what President Bush — excuse me. I’m so sorry, President Bush. I never thought I would pray for the day that you were president again.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN