Priebus: Nothing Is a Bigger Threat Than North Korea

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said North Korea was the biggest threat facing the United States.

Priebus said, “He’s been speaking to a lot to all of our partners in Southeast Asia. The issue on the table is North Korea. There is nothing right now facing this country and facing the region that is a bigger threat than what is happening in North Korea. And if we don’t have all of our folks together, whether they’re good folks, bad folks, people we wish would do better in their country, doesn’t matter, we have to be on the same page.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN