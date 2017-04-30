Samantha Bee: America Does Not Have a ‘Smug Liberal Problem’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” TBS’s “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee said America does not have a”smug liberal” problem while discussing her “Not The White House Correspondents Dinner” special.

When asked if there is a smug liberal problem in the United States Bee said, “I just can’t take responsibility for the way the election turned out. I just absolutely just — I don’t, I can’t. Is there a smug liberal problem? I guess you know I don’t think there is. I do the show for me and for people like me, and I don’t really care how the rest of the world sees it, quite frankly. That’s great. We make a show for ourselves. We put it out in the world. We birth it, and then the world receives it however they want to receive it. What can I do?

