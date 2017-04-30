Schumer: If Trump Changes, We Could Work Together

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said if President Donald Trump were to change, Democrats could work with him.

Schumer said, “The bottom line is very simple: the president, if he works with us, particularly on issues like trade and infrastructure, we can work. But on the issues so far, taxes and healthcare, he doesn’t consult us at all.”

He added, “He’s not governing from the middle, he’s governing from the hard right. That’s why his regime has had hardly any major successes, with the exception of Gorsuch. If he changes, we can work together. But he can’t just dictate what he wants.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN