Susan Rice: I Didn’t Do Anything ‘Untoward’ With Intelligence

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” while discussing the controversy over the unmasking of Trump campaign personnel, President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice said she didn’t do anything “untoward” with intelligence on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Partial transcript as follows:

ZAKARIA: One of the elements of fallout from Russia’s attempt to influence the American election was that there was a certain amount of intelligence work being done on Russia. Our intelligence agencies were listening to what Russian government officials or Russian intelligence officials were saying. Donald Trump has accused you of trying to unmask the Americans on the other end of those conversations in an attempt to implicate the Trump campaign or people associated with Trump in some kind of collusion with Russia. What is your reaction to that? It’s an extraordinary charge by the President of the United States.

RICE: Well Fareed, it’s absolutely false. I’ve addressed this previously. I think now we’ve had subsequently members of Congress on the intelligence committees on both sides of the aisle take a look at the information that apparently was the basis for Chairman Nunes’ concern and say publicly that they didn’t see anything that was unusual or untoward. I did my job, which was to protect the American people, and I did it faithfully and with― to the best of my ability, and never did I do anything that was untoward with respect to the intelligence I received.