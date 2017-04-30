Trump: Schumer a ‘Bad Leader’ Who Is ‘Hurting the Country’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” President Donald Trump said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had “turned out to be a bad leader and was hurting the country.

Partial transcript as follows:

TRUMP: Well, I think things generally tend to go a little bit slower than you’d like them to go.

DICKERSON: Why?

TRUMP: Just a system. It’s just a very, very bureaucratic system. I think the rules in Congress and in particular the rules in the Senate are unbelievably archaic and slow moving. And in many cases, unfair. In many cases, you’re forced to make deals that are not the deal you’d make. You’d make a much different kind of a deal.

You’re forced into situations that you hate to be forced into. I also learned, and this is very sad, because we have a country that we have to take care of. The Democrats have been totally obstructionist. Chuck Schumer has turned out to be a bad leader. He’s a bad leader for the country. And the Democrats are extremely obstructionist.

All they do is obstruct. All they do is delay. Even our Supreme Court justice, as you know, who I think is going to be outstanding, Justice Gorsuch. I think that it was disgraceful the way they handled that. But, you know, I still have people, I’m waiting for them to be approved. Our chief trade negotiator. We can’t get these people through.

DICKERSON: I want to get to–

TRUMP: They are obstructionists. And you know what that’s hurting? It’s hurting the country.