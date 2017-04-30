Van Jones: Obama Should Go on a ‘Poverty Tour’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former White House green jobs czar Van Jones proposed his old boss, former President Barack Obama, go on a “poverty tour” before doing paid speeches to keep from receiving backlash.

“I hope [Obama] will do a tour — go to Appalachia, go to Native American reservations where they’re shoving these pipelines down their throats and they don’t even have clean, running water. Go to South Central, go to the Arizona border where you have a lot of poverty.”

He added, “If he would do a poverty tour first … from a moral point of view, it would be great for him to do.”

