CNN’s Cuomo: There Is Something Wrong With Trump Attacking a Free Press

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” host Chris Cuomo opined about President Donald Trump’s willingness to attack a “free press” in his public appearances.

Cuomo acknowledged he was within his right to do so, but said given it is the role of the media to hold him accountable, there was something wrong with him criticizing the press.

“There is a good chance the president of the United States is watching us right now,” Cuomo said. “He watches this show. He monitors the media. He criticizes it. All of that is within his right. But with power comes accountability. And there is something wrong with him attacking a free press. There is something wrong with him wanting to change the libel laws.”

